Listen: Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Billie Ray Clark was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Brainerd in 2020.
Crisis pregnancy centers received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
This year, the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation will award six scholarships to high school seniors graduating in 2023.
ReadyCare is a special same-day clinic for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
