Listen: Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 09:09 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Stories in this episode
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Warrant issued for Brainerd man’s arrest
Billie Ray Clark was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Brainerd in 2020.
January 26, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tina Liebling mug
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers look to regulate state-funded crisis pregnancy centers
Crisis pregnancy centers received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.
January 25, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

By Dispatch staff report
