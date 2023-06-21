Listen: Operating levy among Brainerd School Board priorities
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.
Board members outlined their top priorities during a working retreat Friday, June 16.
While digging up the land to redo the chicken fence, the Owen family discovered hundreds of worms and started selling them as bait.
The Lakes Area Skatepark Association has raised about $80,000 to build a skate park in Brainerd's Memorial Park.
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT