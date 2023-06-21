Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Operating levy among Brainerd School Board priorities

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:27 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.

Stories in this episode
Board members sit around tables
Local
Literacy, operating levy among Brainerd School Board priorities
Board members outlined their top priorities during a working retreat Friday, June 16.
June 21, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Family digging worms
Local
These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers
While digging up the land to redo the chicken fence, the Owen family discovered hundreds of worms and started selling them as bait.
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
man rides skateboard up ramp
Local
Skate park group ramps up fundraising efforts
The Lakes Area Skatepark Association has raised about $80,000 to build a skate park in Brainerd's Memorial Park.
June 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area
Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
June 20, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A carnival ride sits on a main street in Brainerd with people gathered on a summer day.
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 21, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
