Listen: Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house
Alexis Joy Hamann, 40, of Baxter, was charged with several felonies, including sale and possession of over 25 kilograms of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols.
May 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Dylan Pikula
Local
First grader applies for Brainerd teaching position
Brainerd School Board members entertained an unlikely teaching candidate during their meeting Monday, May 8.
May 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
02b436-20230502-people-cheer-in-the-chamber-1-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Paid family leave Monday, ‘last chance’ at bonding bill in Minn. Senate this week
Still in the works are massive spending plans for schools, health, human services, public safety and taxes
May 08, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 09, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

