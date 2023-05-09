Listen: Over 41 pounds of THC products found in Baxter woman's house
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Alexis Joy Hamann, 40, of Baxter, was charged with several felonies, including sale and possession of over 25 kilograms of marijuana or tetrahydrocannabinols.
Brainerd School Board members entertained an unlikely teaching candidate during their meeting Monday, May 8.
Still in the works are massive spending plans for schools, health, human services, public safety and taxes
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
