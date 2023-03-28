99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Parking concerns continue in Brainerd

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:52 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Cars line a downtown street on a snowy February day.
Local
Is there enough parking in Brainerd? The question continues
Brainerd Planning Commission takes up conversation
March 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
ab2b17-20230321-a-black-man-speaks-at-a-podium-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. Legislature sets out to build a budget — a big one
The plan allows a budget that reaches nearly $72 billion over two years — compared with about $52 billion now
March 27, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Bakst / MPR News
mprethniclegislation326.jpg
Minnesota
Legislators consider bill requiring ethnic studies in Minnesota high schools
The proposal would require all Minnesota district and charter high schools to offer an ethnic studies course by the 2026-2027 school year.
March 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 28
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Graphic showing a weather forecast.
Local
No joke: April rolls in with possible winter storms
March 28, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
4122210+0404_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 28
March 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Trees sprouting leaves with birds flying on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Spring is coming, really.
March 28, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Saylor Wing
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Chet Isaccson celebrates as Dave Weatherhead loses his footing in the log rolling competition, part of the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo at the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Lakes Home Show and Expo
March 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Local
Cool School Polar Plunge
March 26, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A man and woman standing at the front of the room.
Local
Crime prevention on the minds of north Brainerd residents
March 26, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr