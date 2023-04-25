99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Pillager Public Schools closes early Monday after threat on social media

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Pillager Schools
News
UPDATE: Threat to Pillager Public Schools deemed not credible; school resumes Tuesday
The Cass County sheriff later said no credible threat to public safety found.
April 24, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
John Ward talks to Kindergartenrs about acceptance.
Local
A lesson in kindness: John Ward teaches kids about acceptance, self-confidence
Brainerd School Board member John Ward is using his own life story to teach Brainerd students valuable life lessons.
April 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Jury selection underway in Munger murder trial
Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Lynnie Ann Loucks who was found dead in April 2022, north of Brainerd.
April 24, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crosslake Cares Mark Twain April 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake Cares connects senior citizens to services
Organization to host annual Senior Days & Expo on April 28-30
April 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
ThisWasBrainerdTWBSanitarium.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 25, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

