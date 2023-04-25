Listen: Pillager Public Schools closes early Monday after threat on social media
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
The Cass County sheriff later said no credible threat to public safety found.
Brainerd School Board member John Ward is using his own life story to teach Brainerd students valuable life lessons.
Michael Lowell Munger, 53, is charged with murdering Lynnie Ann Loucks who was found dead in April 2022, north of Brainerd.
Organization to host annual Senior Days & Expo on April 28-30
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
