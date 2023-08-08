Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Plow Bunyan is Brainerd's newest snowplow

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:48 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A snowplow moves snow in a storm
Local
Plow Bunyan is Brainerd’s newest snowplow
Plow Bunyan garnered the most votes among the public in the city's most recent snowplow naming campaign.
14h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crash Report FSA
Local
19-year-old dies in rollover crash near Upsala
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 3:24 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, through a cellphone crash alert in Elmdale Township, east of Upsala.
21h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tou Thao 091120.jpg
Minnesota
Last ex-cop convicted in George Floyd’s killing sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
Tou Thao was one of four ex-officers charged in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
0118twb-1916-police.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 8
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
6h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
