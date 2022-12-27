Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 27, 2022 12:02 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Stories in this episode
Poinsettias
Local
Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond
Poinsettias are a main symbol for the holiday season, but many do not know the proper way to take care of them.
December 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Local
The Great Loop: A Pillager man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Volunteers giving gifts to seniors.
Local
FedEx purchases Christmas gifts for ‘Be a Pal’ seniors
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
December 25, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
atv-wheels-riding.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County pumps the brakes on possible Cuyuna area ATV trail
Facing a 6-6-4 split vote between advancing three route proposals, officials said there’s nothing more for the county to consider as it stands.
December 25, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Community Action presentation
Local
Brainerd Community Action outlines community connection efforts
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
0224twb-waiting-train.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 27
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 27, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Boy and dog slide down hill on sled
Local
Sledding with your best friend
Chase Peabody convinced his dog Mia to slide with him.
December 27, 2022 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Crash Report FSA
Local
Single vehicle crash injures 2 in Nisswa
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Nisswa.
December 27, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ grants gift of laughter
Antonio Banderas returns as the swashbuckling feline who has now used up eight of a cat’s nine lives.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 26, 2022 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report