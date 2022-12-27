Listen: Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Poinsettias are a main symbol for the holiday season, but many do not know the proper way to take care of them.
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
Facing a 6-6-4 split vote between advancing three route proposals, officials said there’s nothing more for the county to consider as it stands.
The nonprofit Brainerd Community Action works to connect community members with resources to accomplish their goals.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Nisswa.
Antonio Banderas returns as the swashbuckling feline who has now used up eight of a cat’s nine lives.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.