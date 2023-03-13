6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Listen: Prolonged snowstorm has residents digging out -- again

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 13, 2023 11:38 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for DAY, DATE, YEAR.

Stories in this episode
Snowy St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Brainerd.
Local
Prolonged snowstorm has residents digging out — again
March storm leaves much of the lakes area under fresh blanket of 9-14 inches of snow.
March 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
SoberHomes1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Sobering reality
Sisters of brothers who died while living in sober homes say they needed more structure than provided. Men, who lived or are living in sober homes, say it provides a step toward their new life.
March 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
A Dispatch review of hundreds of court documents and police reports paints a picture of neglect, abuse and defiance of judges’ orders more than a decade before the recent torture case.
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Local
Resident raises concerns for noise at BIR
Kristi Copham, BIR owner, and Sheriff Eric Klang will meet this month to look at options to mitigate sound.
March 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A high school girls basketball game between Brainerd and Bemidji.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 13
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

