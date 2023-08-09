Listen: Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
A public hearing is set for Aug. 21, when residents can make their stance known on the banning of smoking marijuana in Brainerd parks, streets and sidewalks.
NISSWA — A few dozen local business owners gathered Monday, Aug. 7, to hear area legislators and the new Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner discuss new laws and their concerns about the direction of Minnesota.
Northern and central Minnesota under air quality alert Aug. 8-9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
