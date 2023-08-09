Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Stories in this episode
City council members sit in chambers
Local
Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd
A public hearing is set for Aug. 21, when residents can make their stance known on the banning of smoking marijuana in Brainerd parks, streets and sidewalks.
2h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Area legislators, a state official are sitting on chairs for a panel are being introduced.
Local
Legislative road show makes stop in Brainerd lakes area
NISSWA — A few dozen local business owners gathered Monday, Aug. 7, to hear area legislators and the new Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner discuss new laws and their concerns about the direction of Minnesota.
16h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Air quality alert 080923.png
Local
Canadian wildfire smoke rolls into Brainerd area again
Northern and central Minnesota under air quality alert Aug. 8-9
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A woman shows off her flowers at the Minnesota State Fair.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 9
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
5h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
