Listen: Pushback prompts Brainerd council to rethink approach to housing preservation
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
The ordinance will now go back to the Planning Commission and must go through two readings and a public hearing at the council level before it can be approved.
A car inspection can provide peace of mind when preparing to travel this winter season.
The product “Death by Gummy Bears” sold at Northland Vapor locations in Minnesota contained 100 milligrams of THC per serving, and 2,500 milligrams per package — 20 times the amount allowed per serving and more than 50 times the amount allowed in a package.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.