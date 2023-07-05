Listen: Referendum up for vote in Pequot
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Facilities bond, capital projects levy questions to be on ballot in November
Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Chris Dunmire about the restaurant’s place in the community, America's Best Restaurants reported.
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
The updated policy includes changes in requirements for residential and commercial outdoor lighting.
Exclusive
On July 8, the group will clean gravestones at Oak Land cemetery, across from Crow Wing State Park on Highway 371, from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone is welcome to join.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT