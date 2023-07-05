Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Referendum up for vote in Pequot

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:45 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Local
Pequot Lakes School’s $76 million bond to be voted on in special election
Facilities bond, capital projects levy questions to be on ballot in November
Jun 27
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Business
Dunmire’s on the Lake to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Chris Dunmire about the restaurant’s place in the community, America's Best Restaurants reported.
Jun 17
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Prelude Series begins July 9 at the Lakes Area Music Festival
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Brainerd updates outdoor lighting policy
The updated policy includes changes in requirements for residential and commercial outdoor lighting.
6h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exclusive
Local
Crow Wing County Genealogical Society hopes for new members
On July 8, the group will clean gravestones at Oak Land cemetery, across from Crow Wing State Park on Highway 371, from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone is welcome to join.
7h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting opens July 1
Vote daily for your favorites
4d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
8h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
