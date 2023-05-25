99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:13 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat pulling to the side of the road.
Local
Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River near Mill Avenue bridge
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the Mississippi River by the bridge about 3:22 p.m. in Unorganized Territory, north of Brainerd.
May 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Memorial Park in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd Council again takes up alcohol in parks after revisions
Another public hearing will take place June 5.
May 24, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
DSC01562.JPG
Minnesota
Amid fanfare at Capitol, Walz signs major pieces of $72 billion budget into law
A dozen bills enact signifcant government spending backers say will reduce child poverty and make the state a better place to raise a family.
May 24, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
TWB-statehospital.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 25, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
