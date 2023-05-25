Listen: Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, May 25, 2023.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle in the Mississippi River by the bridge about 3:22 p.m. in Unorganized Territory, north of Brainerd.
Another public hearing will take place June 5.
A dozen bills enact signifcant government spending backers say will reduce child poverty and make the state a better place to raise a family.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT