Listen: Resort murder case moves closer to trial as details emerge
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Cameron Moser is charged with the murder of a woman at a Merrifield area resort in 2021.
Construction is underway on Creekside Community on Jackson Street.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
OboeBass! will give a free performance Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. The internationally-known, multi-faceted instrumental duo from Apple Valley is on tour.