Listen: Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 11:23 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
4263958+0605_fire_call.jpg
Local
Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
January 23, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd District notifies Forestview families of student medical incident during school day
The student was reported to be in stable condition.
January 23, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
WALZ 012622.JPG
Minnesota
Walz pitches $300M for local public safety, $1B for housing, and gun control
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
January 23, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Solar panels.
Minnesota
Minnesota bill calls for 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2040
The first piece of climate legislation to see significant movement this session is a bill that would require Minnesota utilities to have 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2040.
January 20, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A man holds a bronze plate and old coin he found while using a metal detector.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

