Listen: Responders evacuate 2 residents from south Brainerd house fire
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof area and reported the fire.
The student was reported to be in stable condition.
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
The proposals called for expanding affordable health care by establishing a MinnesotaCare public option and more than a billion dollars in affordable housing proposals over the next four years.
The first piece of climate legislation to see significant movement this session is a bill that would require Minnesota utilities to have 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2040.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota award winner.
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton.