Listen: Restoring power may take days after strong winter storm
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Local power companies and fire departments were busy Thursday morning responding to numerous reports of trees and tree limbs falling on power lines after heavy, wet snow accumulated on them.
Some residents are facing such substantial tax increases, they are concerned about how much longer they can stay in their homes.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.