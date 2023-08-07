Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Romaine calm: Voting now open for 2024 veggie of the year

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:19 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
Local
More images of the Crow Wing County Fair
8h ago
Child's drawing of a person under an umbrella with raindrops falling
Local
Weather Drawing: Hoping for a gentle rain
9h ago
 · 
By  Tatum Gakin
Kids on a fair ride
Local
Last day of the fair
16h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People are suspended in the air with legs flying on a fair ride
Local
More images of the Crow Wing County Fair
8h ago
Buck Plate
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Nifty-looking auto plates preserve critical habitat
23h ago
 · 
By  Bill Marchel
A rolled newspaper
Local
Emily Manganese Deposit Exploration meeting planned for Aug. 15
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 5
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report