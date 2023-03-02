Listen: Safe Routes project near Harrison means less on-street parking
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
The proposal from city staff is to install a median as a traffic calming measure and to provide a pedestrian island for those crossing the street.
The forecast of sunshine and above freezing temperatures should also put a little dent in the snow depth and help clear roads and sidewalks. But the snow is not done yet.
Under the plan, 90% of Social Security payment recipients would get a tax cut or not pay taxes at all on their Social Security income
Even with Minn. DFL in control, bills to further restrict copper-nickel mining unlikely to pass this session
The bills have not been taken up by committees and would need Republican support to pass the state Senate
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.