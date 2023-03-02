99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Safe Routes project near Harrison means less on-street parking

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
March 02, 2023 02:02 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Stories in this episode
People drive past Harrison School on Oak Street.
Local
Safe Routes project near Harrison means less on-street parking
The proposal from city staff is to install a median as a traffic calming measure and to provide a pedestrian island for those crossing the street.
March 02, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A man walks his dog on a trail surrounded by woods as snow falls
Local
Storm drops more than a foot of snow in region
The forecast of sunshine and above freezing temperatures should also put a little dent in the snow depth and help clear roads and sidewalks. But the snow is not done yet.
March 01, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Legislature begins weighing Walz tax rebate, Social Security tax cut, capital gains tax
Under the plan, 90% of Social Security payment recipients would get a tax cut or not pay taxes at all on their Social Security income
March 01, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
PolyMet tailings basins
Minnesota
Even with Minn. DFL in control, bills to further restrict copper-nickel mining unlikely to pass this session
The bills have not been taken up by committees and would need Republican support to pass the state Senate
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A newspaper story about a woman who served as a nurse during World War II.
Community
This Was Brainerd - March 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
March 02, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
fire-truck.jpg
Local
Onamia family loses home to fire
March 01, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
March 01, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for March 1
March 01, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report