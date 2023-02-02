Listen: School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Students recognized for achievements
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.