News | Local
News reporting
Listen: School Board sees budget deficit shrink

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 02, 2023 12:34 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-HOMICIDE-VICTIMS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.
February 01, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_0247.JPG
Minnesota
Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
Democrats fast-tracked through the Legislature the Protect Reproductive Options Act, or PRO Act, which supports existing constitutional protections for abortion in Minnesota.
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A man smiles at his retirement party.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 02, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

