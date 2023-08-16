Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: School officials set meeting for challenged library book

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:49 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Stories in this episode
People sit on risers
Local
School officials to review challenged library book
An ad hoc committee of school officials and community members will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to discuss a challenge to "Empire of Storms" by Sarah J. Maas.
19h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
northlonglakebeach.jpg
Members Only
Local
Camping close to home popular with lakes area residents
The Brainerd lakes area features numerous campgrounds with amenities and attractions.
17h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Boat crashed into docks.
Local
Law enforcement investigating after boat crashes into a dock on Gull Lake
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on the north side of Gull Lake.
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A steam engine with one car in the train is outside the first Northern Pacific depot and headquarters with six men standing on the steps and near the building.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
7h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
By Dispatch staff report

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
