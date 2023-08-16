Listen: School officials set meeting for challenged library book
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
An ad hoc committee of school officials and community members will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to discuss a challenge to "Empire of Storms" by Sarah J. Maas.
Members Only
The Brainerd lakes area features numerous campgrounds with amenities and attractions.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on the north side of Gull Lake.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT