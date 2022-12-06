Listen: Search warrant application in torture case details doctors’ bewilderment over child’s health
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
While a litany of surgeries, procedures and unusual test results failed to clarify the 9-year-old boy’s conditions, it led to speculation about Borders’ role in causing or fabricating his illnesses.
Even with a good amount of ice it is always recommended to check the ice thickness as you proceed. Crow Wing County Boat and Water Division’s Sgt. Brad Thesing, talks ice safety as the season quickly approaches.
The Brainerd lakes area Be a Santa to a Senior program saw an increase in senior participants this year compared to last year, according to organizers. The program connects donors with seniors who would appreciate a gift.
The ground was broken for the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park project in Brainerd in June. The planned greenspace with trails and pathways, a community amphitheater and an outdoor classroom with steps down along East River Road was previously a Tourist Park attracting thousands.
Mandu is a Korean dumpling that my family and I make a couple times a year.
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School is sophomore Bella Volkl.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.