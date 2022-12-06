Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Search warrant application in torture case details doctors’ bewilderment over child’s health

Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
December 05, 2022 08:11 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Stories in this episode
Crow Wing County Judicial Center Exterior
Local
Search warrant application in torture case details doctors’ bewilderment over child’s health
While a litany of surgeries, procedures and unusual test results failed to clarify the 9-year-old boy’s conditions, it led to speculation about Borders’ role in causing or fabricating his illnesses.
December 02, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
120322Checkicedepth.jpg
Local
Venturing out on the ice? Safety tips help minimize the risk
Even with a good amount of ice it is always recommended to check the ice thickness as you proceed. Crow Wing County Boat and Water Division’s Sgt. Brad Thesing, talks ice safety as the season quickly approaches.
December 03, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Graphic with map of the United States and weather outlook for temps and precipitation.
Local
Winter outlook calls for colder than normal temps
La Nina looks to dominate this season.
December 02, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A woman looks at a tag on a Christmas tree.
Local
Gift-giving program gives the gift of joy to lonely, isolated seniors
The Brainerd lakes area Be a Santa to a Senior program saw an increase in senior participants this year compared to last year, according to organizers. The program connects donors with seniors who would appreciate a gift.
December 04, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
An image from an old postcard shows a tourist attraction along the shores of the Mississippi River in Brainerd known as Tourist Camp or Tourist Park circa 1920s.
Local
Mississippi riverside park began … as a park
The ground was broken for the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park project in Brainerd in June. The planned greenspace with trails and pathways, a community amphitheater and an outdoor classroom with steps down along East River Road was previously a Tourist Park attracting thousands.
December 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Jeannie and Shawn Guymon fold a dumpling mixture into wonton wrappers.
Local
Making mandu with Mom and Dad
Mandu is a Korean dumpling that my family and I make a couple times a year.
December 04, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Bella Volkl
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Sophomore explores creative side through yearbook
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School is sophomore Bella Volkl.
December 05, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Christmas,Hand,Writing,Story
Local
We want your Stories of Christmas
Deadline is Dec. 19.
December 02, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Three riders on horseback stop in front of a resort on Gull Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Dec. 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
December 06, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
