Listen: Sen. Klobuchar visits Brainerd, advocates for water tower funding
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Members Only
Klobuchar earmarked $500,000 of Congressionally Directed Spending for the tower's restoration in 2024.
"Empire of Storms" by Sarah J. Maas is under official review at Brainerd Public Schools.
Members Only
Five residents spoke Monday night against the restrictions.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
