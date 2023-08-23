Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Sen. Klobuchar visits Brainerd, advocates for water tower funding

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:10 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Senator Klobuchar and Dave Badeaux talk in front of Brainerd water tower.
Members Only
Local
Sen. Klobuchar visits Brainerd, advocates for water tower funding
Klobuchar earmarked $500,000 of Congressionally Directed Spending for the tower's restoration in 2024.
13h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People sit at table
Local
School committee begins review of challenged library book
"Empire of Storms" by Sarah J. Maas is under official review at Brainerd Public Schools.
20h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Man stands at podium
Members Only
Local
Brainerd council bans cannabis smoking in public spaces
Five residents spoke Monday night against the restrictions.
14h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Baseball team members in vintage uniforms of their day pose for a photo.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 23
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
3h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Tammy Frauenshuh
Local
McGregor resident recognized with national Corps’ award
34m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Murder on Elm Street.jpg
Local
Retired sheriff’s investigator publishes book on Byron Smith case
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tamara “Tammy” Larsen
Local
Lakes Area Food Shelf names Tammy Larsen as director
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Wash out of land.
Local
Brainerd council declares SW 4th washout emergency
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Tamara “Tammy” Larsen
Local
Lakes Area Food Shelf names Tammy Larsen as director
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 22
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
1d ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering