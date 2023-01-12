99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
LISTEN: Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 01:43 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Senator Tina Smith visits Brainerd.
Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center
Following the tour, Smith participated in a roundtable discussion, where the senator sought to learn more about the challenges of the region and community efforts to address the child care shortage.
January 12, 2023 06:57 AM
By  Chelsey Perkins
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
Confidence Learning Center sees change in leadership
January 12, 2023 01:57 PM
Brainerd airport sees brief delays from nationwide system outage
January 11, 2023 05:41 PM
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 12
January 12, 2023 04:00 AM

