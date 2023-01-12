LISTEN: Sen. Smith visits future Brainerd YMCA child care center
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Following the tour, Smith participated in a roundtable discussion, where the senator sought to learn more about the challenges of the region and community efforts to address the child care shortage.
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.
The deceased is 83-year-old Gary Lynn Rognrud.
The delegation asked what solutions the Postal Service is pursuing, including strategies being implemented to help local post offices resolve the current mail backlog and address staffing shortages.