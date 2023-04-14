99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Sen. Tina Smith tours Onamia schools, reads to first graders

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:56 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
2650135+construction.jpg
Local
MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects
April 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MnDOT logo.JPG
Local
Highway 25 bridge reconstruction, detour begins April 17 in Brainerd
April 14, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0530emergency-sign.jpg
Local
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 10 near Little Falls
April 14, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
a barefoot man whittles a willow branch in Brainerd
Local
Warm weather willow whittling
April 14, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Tennis player hits a backhand.
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors drop close match to Alex
April 13, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 14
April 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Map of the Crow Wing County indicating Trommald
Local
Cleanup of home with 200 pet rats gains approval
April 11, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson