Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

LISTEN: Sheriff's department seeks tips in hit and run

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:27 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Stories in this episode

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicles at a death investigation.
Local
Investigation continues in hit-and-run death of Fort Ripley woman
June 27, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Children serve lemonade and water on the Paul Bunyan Trail
Local
Serving up refreshments for walkers, bikers and dogs
June 27, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
2 hurt in collision in Garrison
June 26, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lakes Jam on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Local
Lakes Jam on Friday and Saturday 2023 klick! Gallery
June 23, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office vehicles at a death investigation.
Local
UPDATE: Investigators believe Fort Ripley woman died after being struck by a vehicle
June 26, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
2 hurt in collision in Garrison
June 26, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062321.N.BD.Citybus.jpg
Local
Riders will likely pay more for public transit
June 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson