Listen: Sheriff’s deputy, 3 others injured in fiery crash on Highway 371
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Law enforcement responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 371 near Johnson Road.
Residents who are worried about future assessments after they say their streets were damaged due to the Oak Street detour will have to wait and see if they'll receive any relief.
Anthony Dimitri Limogianni, was found guilty of eight counts of felony first-degree sexual conduct and two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
ADVERTISEMENT