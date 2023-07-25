Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Sheriff’s deputy, 3 others injured in fiery crash on Highway 371

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:09 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Three vehicles were in a crash on Highway 371.
Local
UPDATE: Sheriff’s deputy, 3 others injured in fiery crash on Highway 371
Law enforcement responded to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Highway 371 near Johnson Road.
18h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles go through an intersection.
Local
Future assessments from Oak Street project up in the air
Residents who are worried about future assessments after they say their streets were damaged due to the Oak Street detour will have to wait and see if they'll receive any relief.
16h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Brainerd man guilty of criminal sexual conduct against a boy
Anthony Dimitri Limogianni, was found guilty of eight counts of felony first-degree sexual conduct and two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
17h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A boy holds a trout.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 25
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
5h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A fishing boat is reflected in the Mississippi River water.
Local
Mississippi River reflection
2h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
The band Exile.
Arts and Entertainment
REHT Music and Camping Festival coming July 28 and 29 
3h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
VFWBaseball3.jpg
Local
VFW Tournament action
14h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Veggie Talent Show 2022 (11).jpg
Health
Midweek Motivator: One Vegetable, One Community readies for Vegetable of the Year voting
4h ago
 · 
By  Carolyn McQueen | University of Minnesota Extension
Aitkin County Sheriff Sign
Local
3 arrested in Garrison after child overdoses after fentanyl exposure
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Local
Milaca man found dead in the West Branch Rum River
22h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal