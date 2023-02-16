99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Short-term rental agreement gives cities options

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 16, 2023 12:10 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Staff members and commissioners take their seats at the Crow Wing County Board meeting room.
Local
Short-term rental agreement gives Crow Wing cities options
A few cities express interest in having Crow Wing County regulate short-term rentals for them.
February 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd School Board members sit behind table
Local
Community meetings set for ISD 181’s strategic plan
Meetings March 2, 3, 7 and April 11 will be open to everyone.
February 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Nurses walk picket line.
Minnesota
After contract fight, nurses push Minn. lawmakers for staffing level standards
The ‘Keeping Nurses at the Bedside' Act would establish staffing committees and public grading system
February 14, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
TWBhockey.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 16
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 16, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean's list for fall 2022
February 16, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Crash injures 2 teens near Buckman
February 15, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Level 3 predatory offender moves to Cass Lake
February 15, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report