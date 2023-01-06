99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Listen: Small fire forces Brainerd day care evacuation

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Central Lakes College Child Care
Local
Small fire forces evacuation at child care center
Fire crews were called to a laundry room fire Thursday.
January 05, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Brainerd Council awards bid for Hwy 210 pedestrian bridge study
January 06, 2023 06:57 AM
Local
Baxter sets assessment hearing for Knollwood Drive project
January 06, 2023 05:57 AM
Minnesota
DFL lawmakers get early start on push to codify abortion rights
January 05, 2023 03:51 PM
Minnesota
Push for legal marijuana begins at Minnesota Capitol
January 05, 2023 01:33 PM
Two men look at the printed paper in front of the printing press.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 6
January 06, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSBRAINERD DISPATCH MINUTE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Brainerd fire truck with name on open side door
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 06, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Starry stonewort, an aquatic invasive species, found in Cass Lake. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comments on proposed 2023 AIS Prevention Plan
Topics include watercraft inspections, decontaminations, education and awareness, milfoil treatments and early AIS detection.
January 06, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A black cat peeks out of a Christmas stocking on a sunny day with a pine tree on one side and a spring flower on the other.
Local
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of spring
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 06, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 5
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report