Listen: Snowmobile crashes result in fatality, serious injury
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the fatal crash at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street Southwest in Byron Township near Staples.
From Dec. 13-16, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis counties experienced significant damage caused by severe snowstorms and wind.
Jan. 25, the BCA sent out a news release requesting public help after 35 overdoses in north central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
Thinking it won't happen to you is just the type of thinking Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes is looking to avoid.
The school earned a $5,000 grant to help with equipment and materials for nursing assistant training.
Carrie Allord teaches kindergarten at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School and likes to expose her students to agriculture.
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
Harris will be coming to Minnesota following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:11 a.m. of a vehicle on fire inside a detached garage at a residence in Shell River Township near Menahga.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:59 a.m. of the crash, which occurred on Highway 71 just north of Hewitt.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man said he was riding his Arctic Cat Firecat F7 snowmobile on the trail when he went around a corner and struck a tree head-on.