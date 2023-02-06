99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Listen: Snowmobile crashes result in fatality, serious injury

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 07:27 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Cass County Sheriff
Local
2 Cass County snowmobile crashes result in fatality, serious injury
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the fatal crash at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street Southwest in Byron Township near Staples.
February 05, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People cleaning up a snow-covered trail
Local
Walz authorizes disaster assistance for several counties, including Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing
From Dec. 13-16, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis counties experienced significant damage caused by severe snowstorms and wind.
February 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A bottle with pills spilling out.
Local
Overdose deaths on the rise in north-central Minn.
Jan. 25, the BCA sent out a news release requesting public help after 35 overdoses in north central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
February 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A pile of lint sits next to the lint filter on a clothes dryer
Local
Cleaning a dryer and its vent can save lives and property
Thinking it won't happen to you is just the type of thinking Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes is looking to avoid.
February 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
4250131+Stethoscope.jpg
Local
Cass Lake-Bena High School earns state nursing assistant grant
The school earned a $5,000 grant to help with equipment and materials for nursing assistant training.
February 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kids holding eggs and a chicken.
Local
St. Francis teacher earns agricultural grant for classroom
Carrie Allord teaches kindergarten at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School and likes to expose her students to agriculture.
February 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lee and Penny Anderson
Local
Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris economic agenda during visit to Philadelphia
Minnesota
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota Feb. 9
Harris will be coming to Minnesota following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.
February 03, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
A house is being moved across the ice of Gull Lake.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 6
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
