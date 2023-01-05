Listen: Snowstorm swipes lakes region
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Heaviest snowfall strikes to the south and east. City of Brainerd issues snow emergency for early Thursday morning snow removal.
The board’s latest actions come after county's jail medical provider declared bankruptcy in late November.
The council has received four applications for John Ward’s vacancy and will be interviewing the candidates on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Real estate transaction is a key time to identify and reduce cancer-causing gas, according to Minnesota Department of Health officials.
The providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as non-emergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.