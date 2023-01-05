99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Listen: Snowstorm swipes lakes region

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 12:10 PM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Stories in this episode
College Drive Bridge on snowy night.
Local
Snowstorm swipes lakes region, adds to snow abundance
Heaviest snowfall strikes to the south and east. City of Brainerd issues snow emergency for early Thursday morning snow removal.
January 04, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Crow Wing County buys time with temporary jail health care hires
The board’s latest actions come after county's jail medical provider declared bankruptcy in late November.
January 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Baxter City Hall at dusk, snow and ice are all around. A person walks toward the door.
Local
Baxter to interview 4 applicants for open council seat
The council has received four applications for John Ward’s vacancy and will be interviewing the candidates on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
January 04, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Council members stand with right hands raised
Local
Terry, Czeczok join Brainerd council; Erickson earns Tower Award
Kara Terry and Jeff Czeczok took the oath of office for their first term on the Brainerd City Council.
January 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A judge swears a sheriff into office.
Local
Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
TWBAugMall.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 5
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
January 05, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

