Listen: Stauber, Minn. Republicans seek answers on mail disruption
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
The delegation asked what solutions the Postal Service is pursuing, including strategies being implemented to help local post offices resolve the current mail backlog and address staffing shortages.
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
Multiple intense winter storms wreaked havoc for local recreation clubs preparing to open for the season.
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.