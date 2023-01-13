99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Listen: Stauber, Minn. Republicans seek answers on mail disruption

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 07:15 AM
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Pushing through 2 inches of fresh snow Tuesday morning, rural letter carrier Dorenda Hill drives her U.S. Postal Service vehicle to the next mailbox on Executive Acres Road. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Stauber, Minn. Republicans seek answers on mail disruption
The delegation asked what solutions the Postal Service is pursuing, including strategies being implemented to help local post offices resolve the current mail backlog and address staffing shortages.
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People cleaning up the snow-covered trails.
Local
Strong winter storms lead to extensive cleanup on area trails
Multiple intense winter storms wreaked havoc for local recreation clubs preparing to open for the season.
January 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Central Lakes College invites the community to a free program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Chalberg Theatre. Photo / National Park Service
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A school kid is covered by plastic milk jug caps.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 13
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
January 13, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

