Listen: Teen runs to bring awareness to sex trafficking
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, May 22, 2023.
Zack Jennissen, a 19-year-old from Foley, is running across the entirety of Minnesota to raise awareness and funds for sex trafficking victims.
The 2023 Memorial Day weekend should be the third busiest since 2001, with 42.3 million Americans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, a 7% increase from 2022.
Bestul's last day as Brainerd Police chief is June 2.
The sketch review allows developers to bring in ideas and gain feedback from city officials before they consider going further down a path for the plan.
Crow Wing County Board members were in favor of exploring the expansion that could double the park, extend trail systems, add pier to site of mine collapse
Mark Miller, 45, and a former Breezy Point City Council member, was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
The lockers will allow patrons to pick up library materials after hours.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
