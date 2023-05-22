99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Listen: Teen runs to bring awareness to sex trafficking

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:29 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, May 22, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Person jogging along highway.
Local
Running for a reason: Teen brings awareness to sex trafficking
Zack Jennissen, a 19-year-old from Foley, is running across the entirety of Minnesota to raise awareness and funds for sex trafficking victims.
May 19, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Trucks drive along the highway.
Local
It should be a busy summer on Brainerd area roadways
The 2023 Memorial Day weekend should be the third busiest since 2001, with 42.3 million Americans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, a 7% increase from 2022.
May 21, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Man sitting at a table.
Local
After 3 decades in policing, Bestul is ready for new adventures
Bestul's last day as Brainerd Police chief is June 2.
May 21, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Topography map showing area of potential development
Local
Baxter offers feedback on proposal for gateway development
The sketch review allows developers to bring in ideas and gain feedback from city officials before they consider going further down a path for the plan.
May 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
The boardwalk at Milford Mine Memorial Park.
Local
Milford Mine park may expand, add features
Crow Wing County Board members were in favor of exploring the expansion that could double the park, extend trail systems, add pier to site of mine collapse
May 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Mark-Miller-City-Council.png
Local
Breezy Point man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for stock scheme
Mark Miller, 45, and a former Breezy Point City Council member, was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.
May 21, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Library
Local
Brainerd library to install outdoor pickup lockers
The lockers will allow patrons to pick up library materials after hours.
May 21, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two men look at the printed paper in front of the printing press.
Community
This Was Brainerd - May 22
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
May 22, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
