Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Thousands turn out for Officer Wallin's funeral in Pequot Lakes

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:14 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, July 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School.
Local
Mourners turn out for Fargo Police Officer Wallin's funeral in Pequot Lakes
Thousands descend upon high school for his funeral
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Amputee talks about dependence on public bus service.
Exclusive
Local
Public transit fares rise, some will no longer get service
Brainerd fares to rise Aug. 21 to $3 for regular rides and $6 for same-day service. Crow Wing County reduces service to only serve Pequot Lakes and Crosby.
22h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The outside of Triangle Drive-In Treats building.
Members Only
Local
250 square feet of happiness at Triangle Drive-In Treats
The Triangle Drive-In Treats celebrated its 60th anniversary of being on Mill Avenue this past week.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Man comes out of river with paddleboard
Local
Everyone has a chance to race up the Mississippi July 29
The UpRiver Race, put on by the Brainerd Family YMCA and Mississippi Headwaters Board, is open to canoers, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and even cyclists.
20h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Images from "Main Street of the Northwest — 'Story of the Northern Pacific'"
Members Only
Local
Brainerd documentarian lays out the history of the Northern Pacific Railway
Dan Hegstad's documentary tells the story of the Northern Pacific Railway, which connected the Great Lakes to Puget Sound.
2d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
2835215+0921_baxter-city-hall-sign.jpg
Local
Medical cannabis dispensary to locate in Baxter
“Crow Wing County has the highest number of registered medical patients in the entire state of Minnesota, totaling roughly 4,000 patients,” RISE reported to the Baxter City Council.
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
2030226+0923_couple-biking.jpg
Local
Brainerd officials explore e-transportation regulations
A micromobility ordinance would cover transportation in like bikes, e-bikes, electronic scooters and electronic skateboards.
6h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes voting is open
Vote daily for your favorites
Jun 30
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0404twb-baseball-1894.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
7h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Local
Milaca man found dead in the West Branch Rum River
34m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport
Local
Brainerd airport commission to meet
8h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aitkin County Sheriff Sign
Local
3 arrested in Garrison after child overdoses after fentanyl exposure
21h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2835215+0921_baxter-city-hall-sign.jpg
Local
Medical cannabis dispensary to locate in Baxter
1d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
People line Highway 371 in Baxter waiting for the funeral procession for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin
Local
People line Hwy 371 in Baxter to honor fallen Officer Jake Wallin
2d ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
072223.N.FF.WallinFuneral
North Dakota
Full video: The funeral for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
2d ago
 · 
By  WDAY News
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal