Listen: Thousands turn out for Officer Wallin's funeral in Pequot Lakes
Thousands descend upon high school for his funeral
Brainerd fares to rise Aug. 21 to $3 for regular rides and $6 for same-day service. Crow Wing County reduces service to only serve Pequot Lakes and Crosby.
The Triangle Drive-In Treats celebrated its 60th anniversary of being on Mill Avenue this past week.
The UpRiver Race, put on by the Brainerd Family YMCA and Mississippi Headwaters Board, is open to canoers, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and even cyclists.
Dan Hegstad's documentary tells the story of the Northern Pacific Railway, which connected the Great Lakes to Puget Sound.
“Crow Wing County has the highest number of registered medical patients in the entire state of Minnesota, totaling roughly 4,000 patients,” RISE reported to the Baxter City Council.
A micromobility ordinance would cover transportation in like bikes, e-bikes, electronic scooters and electronic skateboards.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
