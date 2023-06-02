99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Today's kindergartners are the class of 2035

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:00 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, June 2, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Kindergarteners play with a parachute.
Local
Class of 2035 kicks off summer with Kinderfriend Day
Kindergartners from several schools came together for the 36th annual event.
June 02, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Map of the detour in Little Falls
Local
Detour on Highway 27 in Little Falls begins June 5
The closure is necessary to allow the city of Little Falls to complete road and utility work crossing Highway 27 as part of a larger Fourth Street East city project.
June 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2 men lean over to sign papers while man in suit holds sticker
Minnesota
Vote restored to Minnesota felons on supervised release
The law took effect June 1. Secretary of State Steve Simon said it was Minnesota’s “largest single act of enfranchisement” since the voting age changed from 21 to 18 a half-century ago.
June 01, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Local
Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes
The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 2
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 02, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Hot dogs on a flaming grill
Local
Community Outreach Day set in Fairview Township June 17
June 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-News General graph
Local
Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall meeting set for June 6
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Defense requests more time in LaFlex murder trial
June 01, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Josie Kappes
Prep
Softball: Warrior season comes to an end
June 01, 2023 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Christina Lusk
Minnesota
Transgender Minnesota inmate wins transfer to women's prison in settlement
June 01, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
The HyLife Foods pork processing facility is shown April 13, 2023 in Windom.
Minnesota
HyLife plant in Windom, Minnesota, to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs
June 01, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Yang / MPR News
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal