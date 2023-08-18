Listen: Washout closes part of SW 4th Street
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
The road will be closed between Ethel and May streets until further notice.
The Minnesota Department of Health has mandated the city continue to chlorinate its water until further notice because of the close time proximity to when the water boil advisory expired.
Brainerd Online School allow students to take up to 50% of their classes online.
Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking funds to purchase potential properties, allowing communities time to pursue funding and developers for the project.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
