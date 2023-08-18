Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Washout closes part of SW 4th Street

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:44 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Wash out of land.
Local
Washout closes part of SW 4th Street
The road will be closed between Ethel and May streets until further notice.
21h ago
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Local
Chlorination of Brainerd water to continue for time being
The Minnesota Department of Health has mandated the city continue to chlorinate its water until further notice because of the close time proximity to when the water boil advisory expired.
22h ago
By  Matt Erickson
Brandy Haglin - Brainerd Online School
Local
Brainerd expands online learning options
Brainerd Online School allow students to take up to 50% of their classes online.
5h ago
By  Theresa Bourke
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Funding for workforce housing sought
Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking funds to purchase potential properties, allowing communities time to pursue funding and developers for the project.
5h ago
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
A three story school building.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 18
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
8h ago
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
