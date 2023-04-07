50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Listen: Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:31 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, April 7, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Close up of ice coating bittersweet.
Local
Weather script about to flip in the Brainerd area
Above normal temps in the next week bring concerns of flooding
April 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Amirah Cosgrove - Community Member of the Month
Local
Harrison 4th grader is Brainerd’s Community Member of the Month
Amirah Cosgrove earned the award after her drawing of Brainerd's water tower was chosen as a winner in the My District, My Minnesota art contest.
April 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
2418626+0326_WaterFluoride_02071980.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - April 7
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
April 07, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

