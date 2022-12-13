Listen: Wet and wild winter weather ahead
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
The Brainerd lakes area will see some of the area’s first impacts of the storm and is along the corridor expected to see the most snow in the smallest amount of time.
The award recognized Central Lakes College for its efforts in encouraging students to register to vote.
Wade Marrs stopped at the school Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, with his sled dog Mask.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
Introducing the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad and Hop featuring Dispatch sports writer Conrad Engstrom and Brainerd Warrior icon Wade Haapajoki
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.