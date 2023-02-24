99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Wind chill follows in snowstorm's wake

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 24, 2023 07:27 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Stories in this episode
A man walking in a snowstorm with a shovel.
Local
Wind chill follows in snowstorm's wake
A wind chill advisory is in effect 3-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The weather service is tracking another system that could impact the Brainerd area Monday
February 23, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
A man shoveling.
Local
Snow removal, winter parking guidelines to change in Brainerd
Brainerd City Council members approved changes to the city's noise ordinance and snow emergency ordinance during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
February 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College holds first in-person graduation ceremonies since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota
Senate weighs free tuition program at Minnesota colleges
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
February 23, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A house is being moved on Riverside Drive.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 24
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
February 23, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Entrance sign into Deep Portage Learning Center near Hackensack.
Local
Deep Portage Learning Center celebrates 50 years
February 23, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing Sheriff trailer
Local
Woman found dead near Highway 6 in Deerwood
February 23, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report