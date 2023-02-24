Listen: Wind chill follows in snowstorm's wake
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
A wind chill advisory is in effect 3-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The weather service is tracking another system that could impact the Brainerd area Monday
Brainerd City Council members approved changes to the city's noise ordinance and snow emergency ordinance during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
More than 58,000 students would be eligible for grants under a new bill introduced this week by Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.