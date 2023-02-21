99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Listen: Winter storm watch in effect into Thursday

Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
February 21, 2023 12:06 PM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Stories in this episode
woman shoveling snow
Weather
Winter storm watch in effect into Thursday, Feb. 23
The storm could bring more than a foot of snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures to areas of central Minnesota.
February 20, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
WALZ BILL SIGN.jpg
Minnesota
With DFL trifecta, bills race to Minnesota governor's desk
Already this session, Gov. Tim Walz has signed eight bills into law. Compare that to just one or two, or even no bills at this same point in previous sessions.
February 20, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House OKs 'conversion therapy' ban for LGBTQ minors
The practice has come under fire for its negative impacts and lack of evidence that it works.
February 20, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A police officer talks with students at Brainerd High School.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Feb. 21
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
February 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Central MN Adult and Teen Challenge choir sings Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, during the Silent Night of Hope at Pizza Hut in Baxter.
Local
Silent Night of Hope
February 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
Motley crash injures St. Cloud girl
February 21, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Riverton crash injures 2
February 21, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report