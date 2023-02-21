Listen: Winter storm watch in effect into Thursday
Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
The storm could bring more than a foot of snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures to areas of central Minnesota.
Already this session, Gov. Tim Walz has signed eight bills into law. Compare that to just one or two, or even no bills at this same point in previous sessions.
The practice has come under fire for its negative impacts and lack of evidence that it works.
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.