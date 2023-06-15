Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Listen: Woman's body found in Cross Lake

The "Brainerd Dispatch Minute" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on the top lakes area headlines and more in a podcast produced Monday through Friday.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:46 AM

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Stories in this episode
Local
Woman's body found in Cross Lake
No foul play is suspected at this time, the Crow Wing Sheriff's Office stated.
June 14, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Community members challenge books at Forestview library
The two books in question are The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold.
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Minnesota
Minnesota bets on child tax credit to cut poverty. Will it work?
“The poverty line itself is a somewhat blunt instrument on well-being,” said economics professor James Ziliak
June 13, 2023 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Local
Nominations sought for Best of the Brainerd Lakes
The nomination period begins June 1 and runs through June 18. Voting for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes will begin July 1 and run through midnight July 31.
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Community
This Was Brainerd - June 15
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1923.
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
