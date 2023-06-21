Literacy, operating levy among Brainerd School Board priorities

BRAINERD — Literacy scores and an operating levy are among the top priorities for Brainerd School Board members as they lead the district.

Each of the six members outlined their top priorities as part of a five-hour working retreat Friday, June 16, at the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

John Ward: Literacy, communication, operating levy.

Randy Heidmann: Literacy, levy for educational assistants, student behavioral issues.

Kevin Boyles: Literacy, operating levy, vocational programs.

DJ Dondelinger: Student behaviors, reading and math.

Michelle Brekken: Literacy, operating levy, discipline policy.

Sarah Speer: Multi-tiered student supports, operating levy, career and college readiness.

Literacy

“Literacy is the one issue that I think that we cannot overlook, that we cannot delay,” Ward said.

Boyles agreed that literacy is the No. 1 issue.

“You can’t do computer science and math and all this other stuff if you can’t read,” Boyles said.

At a bare minimum, Heidmann said all students should leave the district knowing how to read proficiently. And for Dondelinger, if putting more effort into literacy and other core subjects like math means taking away some elective courses or other luxuries, then that might be something the board needs to talk about.

“I want to see those test scores come up,” Dondelinger said, adding he knows test scores aren’t always everything.

“But they are if you want to be a pilot. They are if you want to get a driver’s license. They are if you want to do this, they are if you want to do that,” he said. “We’re tested in everything the rest of your life, so why would we pretend like it’s not a big deal now?”

Brekken also listed literacy as her top priority and noted an operating levy could help in that area.

Operating levy

District officials have thrown around the term “operating levy” for the past couple years, as budget deficits have threatened hiring freezes and program cuts. Brainerd is one of the only schools in the state that doesn’t have an operating levy, which is a voter-approved referendum that would allow the district to levy more property taxes to pay for programs and services. It’s different from the 2018 bonding referendum, which specifically paid for building upgrades.

“As we all know, referendums are tough to pass,” Ward said. “… I think we have a board that can absolutely do wonderful things with an operating levy.”

A retired teacher himself, Ward said he’s high on service learning and experiential education programs, which would cost money, as would working to enhance literacy skills.

For Boyles, a levy is about access to resources other districts in the state already have.

“And to do that we’ve got to do some community engagement. Nobody in the community realizes that we’ve been cutting administratively and cutting resources across this district for a decade and a half. And enrollment’s been declining for over a decade, and so those issues are longer standing issues than people realize,” Boyles said.

Heidmann, who works as a substitute teacher in the district, said he would only support an operating levy if it meant more educational assistants in the classrooms.

“I’ve been in the classrooms, and I’ve seen these teachers that have EAs, that don’t have EAs, and I’ll tell you, it’s a world apart,” Heidmann said.

Superintendent Heidi Hahn said the majority of educational support is focused on special education students and early childhood classrooms, though she can remember a time when every kindergarten, first and second grade classroom had a second adult in the room along with the teacher.

An operating levy was on the agenda of topics to discuss during the retreat, but board members agreed talking about their priorities and communication strategies, as well as getting to know one another better as board members proved to be a better use of their time.

When asked how they felt at the end of the five hours, answers included enlightened, excited, enthusiastic, relieved and appreciative.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .