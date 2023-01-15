Little Falls crash injures Brainerd man

LITTLE FALLS — A 45-year-old Brainerd man was injured Thursday, Jan. 12, after he suffered a medical emergency on Haven Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:25 p.m. in Belle Prairie Township, north of Little Falls. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling north on Haven Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch.

The driver, Garrett Cekalla, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.