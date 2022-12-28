Little Falls crash injures Hillman man

LITTLE FALLS — A 63-year-old Hillman man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 27, after his vehicle left the roadway on 93rd Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:59 a.m. in Buckman Township, west of Buckman. According to the report, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a field approach near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue.

The driver, Gary Juetten, was transported with unknown injuries to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were the Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.