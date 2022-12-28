99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Little Falls crash injures Hillman man

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:59 a.m. in Buckman Township, west of Buckman.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 04:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — A 63-year-old Hillman man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 27, after his vehicle left the roadway on 93rd Street in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:59 a.m. in Buckman Township, west of Buckman. According to the report, the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a field approach near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue.

The driver, Gary Juetten, was transported with unknown injuries to CHI-St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were the Royalton Police Department, Royalton First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Read more
Crash Report FSA
Local
Palisade man injured in Aitkin crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Spencer Township, east of Aitkin.
December 28, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1227snowmobile-trails.jpg
Local
Nisswa snowmobile crash injures Foley girl
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a snowmobile versus vehicle crash, reported at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Lake Edward Township, northwest of Nisswa.
December 27, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An SUV stuck between two trees in the woods.
Local
Driver airlifted after crashing SUV into trees
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 12:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Lake Edward Township, east of Nisswa.
December 27, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Single vehicle crash injures 2 in Nisswa
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in Nisswa.
December 27, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Onamia crash injures Merrifield man
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in Kathio Township, in Onamia.
December 23, 2022 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Royalton crash injures Randall woman
Alicia Ann Herzog suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
December 22, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Garrison Township crash injures Deerwood woman
Danielle Dawn Sundly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
December 22, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crash Report FSA
Local
Snowmobile crash injures juvenile
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Pillager Fire Department responded to the crash, reported around 4:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Sylvan Township, west of Baxter.
December 20, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Local
Mille Lacs County crash injures 3
Three people from Brainerd, Aitkin and Nowthen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
December 14, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: CRASHESACCIDENTSMORRISON COUNTY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 28
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 28
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report