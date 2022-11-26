Little Falls Local Food Collaborative forms

LITTLE FALLS — Sprout received a $233,803 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to advance initiatives of improving food and nutrition security through increased access, nutrition education and culinary education as identified in the community goals of the Local Foods Local Places Action Plan and OurTown Visioning Processes.

These grant funds will support continued project development of The Purple Carrot Market and continue to advance initiatives for permanent infrastructure for The Little Falls Farmers Market, as well as support for cooking classes and cooking demonstrations at Sprout.

"The partners engaged in the development of this local foods collaboration continue to provide programs and services, working towards goals to advance community vitality, community health, and the importance of supporting local food initiatives. We are excited to be part of this grant and work with other organizations to make these partnerships successful,” said Arlene Jones, executive director of Sprout, in a news release.

This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Community Food Projects, award #2023-70438-38730 and will be implemented over a two-year period.

Sprout is a nonprofit food hub with a vision of a flourishing food system powered by those who honor creativity, embrace community and ingrain sustainability through amplification of programming, leveraging community capital, and prioritizing the long-term sustainability of the regional food system.

The Purple Carrot Market is a local food cooperative with a mission to meet the diverse grocery needs of the community through convenience, and quality locally-sourced products at fair prices.

The Little Falls Farmers Market was established in 1885. The Little Falls Farmers Market is open twice weekly from May through November and specializes in local produce and locally produced goods and has 50 vendors throughout the season.