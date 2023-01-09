Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past

BRAINERD — Sliding down a snow-covered hill is a fun childhood activity probably remembered fondly by many.

But how many have heard of Hitch-Wayne Park in Brainerd?

The designated park off of South Seventh Street and Vine or Tamarac streets is a snow-sledding paradise for Brainerd lakes area residents and for good reason: It remains relatively undeveloped and features the “Big Sev,” a sledding hill.

“I spent a lot of time on that hill!” said Carl Faust, a local historian, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Brainerd native grew up across from Gregory Park before his family relocated to South Seventh Street in the mid-1960s, about two blocks south of the Big Sev.

Carl "Fert" Faust, center, is surprised to be named Brainerd's 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year during a presentation Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Visit Brainerd. Also pictured is Brainerd Community Action Executive Director and Mayor Dave Badeaux, right, and Faust's granddaughter Olivia Mueller. Steve Kohls / Brainerd DIspatch

“I lost my beloved many awesome sliding hills on the north side, most leading down to the river. It did not take long to discover the Big Sev,” Faust recalled fondly. “Everybody went there, some coming from towns as far away as Baxter!”

The 2-acre park was named after prominent Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old who died in an accident near his home in the 1960s. Faust said his grandfather, Merle Gallant Sr., went sledding at the park when he was a child in the 1920s.

“The place was packed as it was largely a tree-free big ‘bowl’ except at the top but was open enough to allow a dozen kids to start at the same time, shoulder to shoulder, not inline,” Faust recalled of his own sledding exploits.

Hitch-Wayne Park was first established and dedicated in the 1960s. The park was named after prominent Brainerd Realtor Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old who died in an accident near his home in the 1960s, the sledding hill has always been called Big Sev, which is believed to come from its position off South Seventh Street. Base map: Crow Wing County GIS.

Faust said many rumors persisted throughout the years as to how the park’s depression and slopes were formed, including one theorizing the Mississippi River had played a part. But the park was too far away from the rail grade to have been a borrow pit for earth or fill to ship by rail.

“It's impossible to be certain but it seems like a natural depression, and there is no newspaper record of a mine in that part of Brainerd,” Faust said. “Given its depth, I am surprised by the lack of standing water, but the water table must be at the level of the Mississippi.”

The sledding hill has always been called Big Sev, which is believed to come from its position off South Seventh Street.

“Now that I am thinking about it, for some reason we never slid down the north side of the hill. I suppose because it was just too steep,” Faust said. “I vividly recall that accident that killed the 5-year-old boy and remember the location on Eighth Street.”

Wayne Rosvold was killed in an accident near his family’s home on Eighth Street, according to the Nov. 23, 1966, edition of the Brainerd Daily Dispatch.

A large part of the property for the park’s creation was donated by Hitch of Hitch Realty, and part of it was city-owned land and more was added through the purchases of the South Haven Memorial Park Association led by Andy Rosvold, an insurance agent and the boy’s father.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux used money out of his mayoral contingency fund at the end of 2021 to purchase sleds for public use, and city council member Mike O’Day built a wooden rack to hold them. The rack now stands at the top of the sledding hill, anchored to a tree.

“We also made a few luges, which were like bobsled runs and banked so you pretty much stayed within the run without flying out,” Faust said of his childhood experience at the park. “At the bottom, we had a huge jump that would send one airborne for 10-15 feet, I suppose.”

When Hitch-Wayne Park was first established and dedicated in the 1960s, there were big plans, according to Badeaux, including ideas of a baseball field, ice rink and warming house that were floated around, but the money never came together.

“Maybe it’s best it just stays a dandy sliding hill but a rope tow would be nice,” Faust said. “Either way, it is one great hill, has adequate parking, offers a variety of skill levels, is pretty safe and gradual and can support a lot of sliders without seeming too crowded.”

