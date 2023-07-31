Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 31

Local cycling club completes the STONE ride from Crosby to North Shore

The ride, from Red Raven South in Crosby to Red Raven North in Beaver Bay, ventured 200 miles with 3,600 feet of elevation gain.

Bicycle riders at night.
Members of the Gravel Grinders as they make their way at night on a ride from Crosby to Beaver Bay on Lake Superior.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

CROSBY — At 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 13 gravel adventure cyclists set out on a ride from Crosby to the North Shore.

The trek started at the Red Raven bike café in Crosby and ended at Red Raven North in Beaver Bay on the shores of Lake Superior.

Heading east, northeast, over a mix of remote gravel roads, minimum maintenance roads, tarmac and bike paths, the group rode overnight and encountered wildlife from woodcocks to porcupines along the way, said Shane Riffle, Brainerd Family YMCA CEO and one of the riders.

With a support vehicle to carry necessary food and water, there were two key stops along the way — one at Canal Park in Duluth and the other at Spoken Gear Cyclery in Two Harbors. From there, climbing nearly 1,000 feet out of town, the group journeyed back into scenic gravel roads to the finish encountering lightning and hail for the last 20 miles. Everyone finished by late Friday afternoon, then enjoyed the beauty of the North Shore for the rest of the weekend, Riffle said.

Bike riders in tall grass.
Members of the Gravel Grinders travel through tall grass during the STONE ride from Crosby to the North Shore.
Contributed

The ride, named the STONE (Red Raven SOUTH to NORTH) , ventured 200 miles with 3,600 feet of elevation gain. The route was crafted by Matt Sundquist and Josh Pennington, who led the ride.

In addition to Riffle, the other adventure cyclists included Jack Durant, Patty Klauck, Joe Nelson, Oliver Toftness, Dave Rahrman, Mike Garry, Ron Gross, Michael Hawkins, Ed Shaw and Jacob Brushaver. John Klauck provided rider support along the way. Riffle said the ride wouldn’t have been possible without his help.

This group is part of a local cycling club through the Brainerd Family YMCA called the Gravel Grinders. Rides are typically 15-25 miles and begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday with a start point at different places each week. The goal of the group is to help build community through the sport of gravel biking. All abilities are welcome and rides are no-drop.

In cycling terms a no-drop ride means the group stops periodically to allow any riders who have fallen behind to catch up with no rider left behind, Trainer Road reported on cycling group rides. Bicycling sites note group members may drop back to ride with slower riders or riders faced with mechanical issues, flat tires or the like will not be left.

Find out more at the YMCA’s website or on the Brainerd Family YMCA Gravel Grinders Facebook page.

Members of the Gravel Grinders pose for a photo.
Members of the Gravel Grinders prepare to department from the Red Raven in Crosby to the Red Raven North in Beaver Bay.
Contributed

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

