Local cycling club completes the STONE ride from Crosby to North Shore

CROSBY — At 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 13 gravel adventure cyclists set out on a ride from Crosby to the North Shore.

The trek started at the Red Raven bike café in Crosby and ended at Red Raven North in Beaver Bay on the shores of Lake Superior.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Heading east, northeast, over a mix of remote gravel roads, minimum maintenance roads, tarmac and bike paths, the group rode overnight and encountered wildlife from woodcocks to porcupines along the way, said Shane Riffle, Brainerd Family YMCA CEO and one of the riders.

With a support vehicle to carry necessary food and water, there were two key stops along the way — one at Canal Park in Duluth and the other at Spoken Gear Cyclery in Two Harbors. From there, climbing nearly 1,000 feet out of town, the group journeyed back into scenic gravel roads to the finish encountering lightning and hail for the last 20 miles. Everyone finished by late Friday afternoon, then enjoyed the beauty of the North Shore for the rest of the weekend, Riffle said.

Members of the Gravel Grinders travel through tall grass during the STONE ride from Crosby to the North Shore. Contributed

The ride, named the STONE (Red Raven SOUTH to NORTH) , ventured 200 miles with 3,600 feet of elevation gain. The route was crafted by Matt Sundquist and Josh Pennington, who led the ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Riffle, the other adventure cyclists included Jack Durant, Patty Klauck, Joe Nelson, Oliver Toftness, Dave Rahrman, Mike Garry, Ron Gross, Michael Hawkins, Ed Shaw and Jacob Brushaver. John Klauck provided rider support along the way. Riffle said the ride wouldn’t have been possible without his help.

This group is part of a local cycling club through the Brainerd Family YMCA called the Gravel Grinders. Rides are typically 15-25 miles and begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday with a start point at different places each week. The goal of the group is to help build community through the sport of gravel biking. All abilities are welcome and rides are no-drop.

In cycling terms a no-drop ride means the group stops periodically to allow any riders who have fallen behind to catch up with no rider left behind, Trainer Road reported on cycling group rides. Bicycling sites note group members may drop back to ride with slower riders or riders faced with mechanical issues, flat tires or the like will not be left.

Find out more at the YMCA’s website or on the Brainerd Family YMCA Gravel Grinders Facebook page.