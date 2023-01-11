Local freshman legislators jump into the fray in St. Paul

BRAINERD — First-time legislators representing the Brainerd lakes area and surrounding communities spent the last week settling into the state Capitol and getting to know their new roles.

Freshman state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, wasted no time making his views known to his colleagues, both on the floor and at a rally against vaccine mandates.

During a Jan. 4 session establishing rules and committees of the state Senate — which switched to 34-33 DFL control in the November election — Wesenberg sought to amend a resolution to remove COVID-19 as a reason for allowing senators to continue voting remotely.

“We know the pandemic has been declared over, so if that’s the case, we need to get rid of the COVID-19 language,” Wesenberg said after standing to speak for the first time. “I’m not in favor of remote voting but we’ve — that’s not what we’re talking about now. And I do think that if you believe that vaccines work, then go get your vaccines and get your updated vaccines and we can all come to work and work, and be done with COVID.”

Wesenberg’s amendment failed 36-31. Two days later, he stated his COVID-related opinions in starker terms before a group gathered in the Rotunda for an anti-vaccine rally. Taking the stage after former GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Wesenberg opened his remarks by suggesting Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed because of vaccine mandates.

“This is America, the government doesn’t get to tell you what to do with your bodies. You don’t have to listen to them, and you all have the power to say no,” Wesenberg said. “ … I’m not anti-vaccine, but I’m anti-COVID vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot, and we can’t be forcing it on people.”

Wesenberg also delved into climate science on the floor after seeking to change the name of a committee from “Environment, Climate and Legacy” to “Natural Resources and Legacy.” As a wildlife biologist who once worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Wesenberg said he believed the public would be confused about which committee handles natural resources questions. Another Senate committee this session is named “Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate.”

Other Republican senators piped in their support for clarification, while Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Nick Frentz said he’d heard from a number of Minnesotans, especially those under 40, who believe the Legislature should be focusing even more on climate.

After Wesenberg’s amendment failed 35-29, he followed up with another amendment to add “climate” to the name of every Senate committee.

“I think that adding ‘climate’ to all of these would be very respectful to everybody who thinks climate is very important,” Wesenberg said. “I would also like to interject some science that maybe people could look into when we’re looking at climate. We could look at the rotation of the Earth and the wobble on a geologic time scale, and how if you go back in time we were at higher temperatures than we are now.”

State Rep. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, speaks about an impactful moment in her life as a young student Jan. 5, 2023, during the Education Finance Committee meeting of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

The overwhelming majority of climate scientists do not support this as an explanation for the accelerated warming of the planet. This amendment also failed 62-0 — Wesenberg voted against it himself.

While a few Senate committees have met, most are beginning their work over the course of this week. Minnesota House of Representatives committees, however, are well underway. Freshman Reps. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, and Ben Davis, R-Mission Township, introduced themselves to their colleagues in their respective committees.

Knudsen, who is a member of the Education Finance and Education Policy committees, said she comes to the issue as a parent of four children concerned about the direction of the education system. She noted when the pandemic prevented her from volunteering in the schools, she became licensed as a substitute teacher instead.

An impactful educational experience in her own life came in fifth grade, she said, when a teacher altered her view of math forever.

“I had a math teacher that said to me, ‘Everyday we’re going to have four math problems and you go home, you do them and you bring them back. They don’t have to be right. Just do your best,’” Knudsen said. “That just shocked me. Like I’m not going to put down, I’m not going to be made fun of, if I don’t get this correct. And that changed my whole thoughts on math.”

Knudsen went on to join the Math League in high school, she said, ultimately earning a letter.

Davis, meanwhile, attended his first meetings in three committees: Children and Families Finance and Policy; Climate and Energy Finance and Policy; and Elections Finance and Policy.

Representatives in the children and families committee heard a presentation on adverse childhood experiences research by Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. Subrahmanian explained the link between childhood trauma and later health and well-being problems in adulthood, imploring the group to make policy decisions on behalf of those too young to vote.

State Rep. Ben Davis, R-Mission Township, asks a question Jan. 4, 2023, during the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee meeting of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

Davis, who told his colleagues his seven children were the reason he sat on the committee, asked Subrahmanian whether mask-wearing in schools could cause an adverse childhood experience. His wife worked in a preschool setting where masks were required, he explained.

“Some of those children were going home with marks on their face, trying to keep those masks on them, and some were having reactions to the masks,” Davis said. “My wife would come home sometimes just heartbroken because these children were kicking and screaming and crying that they had to be forced to wear a mask.”

Subrahmanian replied children’s positive relationships with adults play a role in mitigating the impact of negative experiences. But not every uncomfortable or challenging moment leads to trauma, he said, although he noted research of the pandemic’s impact on child development is ongoing.

“So you’re saying that no, that situation cannot cause an adverse childhood effect?” Davis asked again.

Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician at Hennepin Healthcare, gives a presentation on childhood trauma and its impacts on health outcomes later in life Jan. 5, 2023, during a meeting of the Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee meeting of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

“The idea that children might not be happy? Yes, I think that is very real,” Subrahmanian responded.

In the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee meeting, Davis and others heard two presentations on climate change: one describing the impacts on the state of Minnesota and another outlining mitigation strategies and solutions. Davis questioned Jamie Beck Alexander of the nonprofit Project Drawdown about the suggestions to reduce meat consumption or reduce family sizes.

“Let’s say we start going down that path and people decide, ‘No, we don’t actually want to do that. No, we like our meat, we like our large families,’” Davis said. “I have seven children, one still in the womb, and in my district, that’s not uncommon. What if people just don’t get on board with that? What do we do? What’s the solution then?”

Beck Alexander explained the focus isn’t on population size, but rather health and education for women and girls in developing countries. Increasing access to these benefits taken for granted elsewhere has the side effect of empowering women to make decisions about the size of their families. As for the meat question, Beck Alexander acknowledged it was challenging and the issues are not black and white.

Jamie Beck Alexander with Project Drawdown discusses solutions to climate change Jan. 4, 2023, during the first meeting of the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

“We’re providing sort of the mirror. What is the atmosphere showing us? Well, it’s showing us where these emissions are coming from. What we do with that is up to us,” she said. “ … I don’t think anyone would say stop eating meat altogether. It’s about — we can move toward integrating more plants into our diet. We can make those decisions for ourselves and our communities and our families.”

“They’re just suggestions that won’t be enforced then?” Davis asked.

“I don’t think we would ever suggest enforcement of a meat limit,” Beck Alexander replied. “ … If changing diets does not feel right for a community or a family, great. There are other things to be done.”

Rep. Mike Wiener, R-Long Prairie, was set for his first committee meetings this week, with the Taxes Committee meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday and the Economic Development Finance and Policy Committee at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Livestreams and recorded meetings of the Minnesota Legislature can be found on Youtube via @MNHouseInfo and @MnSenateMedia . Visit house.leg.state.mn.us for all things Minnesota House of Representatives and senate.mn for more information on the Minnesota Senate.

Committee assignments

Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, Senate District 5 — Health and Human Services (ranking minority member); Human Services.

— Health and Human Services (ranking minority member); Human Services. Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, Senate District 6 — Environment, Climate and Legacy (ranking minority member); Finance; Rules and Administration.

— Environment, Climate and Legacy (ranking minority member); Finance; Rules and Administration. Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, Senate District 10 — Labor; Education Policy; Environment, Climate and Legacy.

— Labor; Education Policy; Environment, Climate and Legacy. Rep. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, House District 5A — Education Finance; Education Policy.

— Education Finance; Education Policy. Rep. Mike Wiener, R-Long Prairie, House District 5B — Taxes; Economic Development Finance and Policy.

— Taxes; Economic Development Finance and Policy. Rep. Ben Davis, R-Mission Township, House District 6A — Climate and Energy Finance and Policy; Children and Families Finance and Policy; Elections Finance and Policy.

— Climate and Energy Finance and Policy; Children and Families Finance and Policy; Elections Finance and Policy. Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, House District 6B — Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy (Republican lead); Legacy Finance; Ways and Means.

— Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy (Republican lead); Legacy Finance; Ways and Means. Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, House District 10A — Education Finance (Republican lead); Ways and Means.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .

