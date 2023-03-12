Local students heading to state Knowledge Bowl competition

BRAINERD — Student teams from Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Upsala school districts advanced to the state level of competition after taking top honors in regional Knowledge Bowl events.

Two separate Brainerd High School teams placed first and fourth, with Upsala taking second and Pequot Lakes coming in third. All four teams move on to represent Region 5 at the Minnesota State Knowledge Bowl tournament April 13-14 at Cragun’s Resort.

Phillip Olsen, Sourcewell student academic coordinator, said the 2022-2023 Knowledge Bowl season was a banner year with 52 teams of junior high students participating from 18 districts and 93 teams of senior high school students representing 21 districts. All competed in three seasonal meets and one regional meet.

Their journey consisted of a variety of questions from history and math to science and literature in one 60-point written round, as well as four oral rounds of Beat the Buzzer.

"These students were competitive, knowledgeable, and had a lot of fun," Olsen said in a news release. "It was great watching teams grow, learn, strategize, and call each other up at every meet."

Knowledge Bowl, sponsored locally by Sourcewell, is for students in sixth through 12th grades. Facing off against other teams, students work together to answer questions related to all areas of learning. Students recall, solve problems, think critically and sharpen teamwork skills. Competitions are in January, February and March, with top high school teams advancing to the Minnesota State Knowledge Bowl.