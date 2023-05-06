Local students take top honors in math competition

STAPLES — Students in fourth through sixth grades representing schools from throughout central Minnesota, including Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties participated in the final Math Masters competitions of the 2022-23 school year on March 9 and April 26 at Sourcewell in Staples, with many local students taking home top honors.

The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and on teams in eight rounds of competition. Students’ academic effort and achievement are recognized in each competition element: fact drill, individual round, and team competition.

Sourcewell Student Academics Coordinator Phillip Olsen said the students participating in both local events demonstrated dedication to the discipline of math and a passion for numbers.

“It was another great season for these students,” Olsen said in a news release. “The intelligence and comradery of each of these teams is something to be admired, and our local schools should be proud of how well they were represented.”

Grade 4 team results

First place: Sebeka



Samson Tumberg

Torsen Lepinski

Kaiden Richter

Kendall Petersen

Abby Whitaker

Second place: Henning Hornets

Connor Hagen

Xavier Hoelscher

Owen Honebrink

Jackson Pedersen

Sheila Tierney

Third place: New York Mills Eagles White

Ezekiel Geiser

Kalum Kneisl

Jordanna Huwe

Ashlynn Blickenstaff

Senia Kolijonen

Grade 4 individual results



First place: Samson Tumberg — Sebeka

Second place (tie): Jackson Pedersen — Henning Hornets

Second place (tie): Ezekiel Geiser — New York Mills Eagles White

Fourth place: Kalum Kneisl — New York Mills Eagles White

Fifth place: Quinn Athman — Pierz Black

Sixth place: Anna Schmidtbauer — Pierz Red

Seventh place (tie): Elijah Denny — Parkers Prairie Elementary

Seventh place (tie): Braeden Wilczek — Lindbergh 1 (Little Falls)

Ninth place (tie): Brody Williams — Pierz Red

Ninth place (tie): Owen Honebrink — Henning Hornets

Ninth place (tie): Lucy Eason — Hidden Figures Junior (Blackduck)

Grade 5 team results

First place: Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)



Owen Perrine

Darren Fredrickson

Easton Heins

Zachary Prethish

Zachary Raushel

Second place: Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Cameron Lovitz

Lars Kaercher

Braden Gauthier

Ryan Inthavong

Bennett Peterson

Third place: Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)

Mya O’Neil

Fern Schmidt

Emily Smith

Sam Porter

Justus Anderson

Grade 5 individual results



First place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)

Second place: Sam Sundberg — Forestview Middle School Pi (Brainerd)

Third place: Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Fourth place: Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Fifth place: Teddy Ruley — Royalton Gold

Sixth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon

Seventh place: Darren Fredrickson — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Eighth place: Anthony Howieson — Bertha-Hewitt Bears

Ninth place: Jordan Harris — Little Falls White

Tenth place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Eleventh place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Twelfth place: Lars Kaercher — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Thirteenth place: Tripp Toops — Pierz Black

Fourteenth place: Brycen Estrada — Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1

Fifteenth place: Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold

Grade 5 Fact Drill results



First place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Second place: Beckam Koep — Henning Hornets

Third place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)

Fourth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon

Fifth place (tie): Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

Fifth place (tie): Owen Perrine — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Fifth place (tie): Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Eighth place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

Ninth place (tie): Levi Munsterteiger — Rippleside 3 (Aitkin)

Ninth place (tie): Vance Lockwood — Bertha-Hewitt Bears

Ninth place (tie): Roman Wacker — Pierz Red

Twelfth place: Natalie Cardini — Sebeka

Thirteenth place (tie): Tripp Toops — Pierz Black

Thirteenth place (tie): Luke Parrish — Pillager Maroon

Thirteenth place (tie): Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold

Thirteenth place (tie): Logan Henke — Rippleside 4 (Aitkin)

Grade 6 team results

First place: Pierz Black



Isaac Schmidtbauer

Brynna Woitalla

Lucy Seppelt

Tyler Thesing

Logan Solinger

Second place: Hawley Maroon

Riley Edwards

Jordan Hoekstra

Charlie Gunkelman

Hannah Bigger

Ella Hanson

Third place: Pierz Red

Eli Loidolt

Parker Kimman

Jacob Vang

Geminiah Algarin

Blake Virnig

Grade 6 individual results



First place: Tyler Thesing — Pierz Black

Second place: Hannah Bigger — Hawley Maroon

Third place: Jacob Vang — Pierz Red

Fourth place: Daxton Harne — Pillager Maroon

Fifth place: Eli Loidolt — Pierz Red

Sixth place: Isaac Schmidtbauer — Pierz Black

Seventh place: Charlie Gunkelman — Hawley Maroon

Eighth place: Jonathan Dahlen — Hawley Gold

Ninth place: Blake Virnig — Pierz Red

Tenth place: Riley Edwards — Hawley Maroon

Grade 6 Fact Drill results



