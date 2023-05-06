Local students take top honors in math competition
Students represented schools in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.
STAPLES — Students in fourth through sixth grades representing schools from throughout central Minnesota, including Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties participated in the final Math Masters competitions of the 2022-23 school year on March 9 and April 26 at Sourcewell in Staples, with many local students taking home top honors.
The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and on teams in eight rounds of competition. Students’ academic effort and achievement are recognized in each competition element: fact drill, individual round, and team competition.
Sourcewell Student Academics Coordinator Phillip Olsen said the students participating in both local events demonstrated dedication to the discipline of math and a passion for numbers.
“It was another great season for these students,” Olsen said in a news release. “The intelligence and comradery of each of these teams is something to be admired, and our local schools should be proud of how well they were represented.”
Grade 4 team results
First place: Sebeka
- Samson Tumberg
- Torsen Lepinski
- Kaiden Richter
- Kendall Petersen
- Abby Whitaker
Second place: Henning Hornets
- Connor Hagen
- Xavier Hoelscher
- Owen Honebrink
- Jackson Pedersen
- Sheila Tierney
Third place: New York Mills Eagles White
- Ezekiel Geiser
- Kalum Kneisl
- Jordanna Huwe
- Ashlynn Blickenstaff
- Senia Kolijonen
Grade 4 individual results
- First place: Samson Tumberg — Sebeka
- Second place (tie): Jackson Pedersen — Henning Hornets
- Second place (tie): Ezekiel Geiser — New York Mills Eagles White
- Fourth place: Kalum Kneisl — New York Mills Eagles White
- Fifth place: Quinn Athman — Pierz Black
- Sixth place: Anna Schmidtbauer — Pierz Red
- Seventh place (tie): Elijah Denny — Parkers Prairie Elementary
- Seventh place (tie): Braeden Wilczek — Lindbergh 1 (Little Falls)
- Ninth place (tie): Brody Williams — Pierz Red
- Ninth place (tie): Owen Honebrink — Henning Hornets
- Ninth place (tie): Lucy Eason — Hidden Figures Junior (Blackduck)
Grade 5 team results
First place: Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Owen Perrine
- Darren Fredrickson
- Easton Heins
- Zachary Prethish
- Zachary Raushel
Second place: Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Cameron Lovitz
- Lars Kaercher
- Braden Gauthier
- Ryan Inthavong
- Bennett Peterson
Third place: Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)
- Mya O’Neil
- Fern Schmidt
- Emily Smith
- Sam Porter
- Justus Anderson
Grade 5 individual results
- First place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)
- Second place: Sam Sundberg — Forestview Middle School Pi (Brainerd)
- Third place: Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Fourth place: Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Fifth place: Teddy Ruley — Royalton Gold
- Sixth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon
- Seventh place: Darren Fredrickson — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Eighth place: Anthony Howieson — Bertha-Hewitt Bears
- Ninth place: Jordan Harris — Little Falls White
- Tenth place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Eleventh place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Twelfth place: Lars Kaercher — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Thirteenth place: Tripp Toops — Pierz Black
- Fourteenth place: Brycen Estrada — Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1
- Fifteenth place: Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold
Grade 5 Fact Drill results
- First place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Second place: Beckam Koep — Henning Hornets
- Third place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)
- Fourth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon
- Fifth place (tie): Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
- Fifth place (tie): Owen Perrine — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Fifth place (tie): Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Eighth place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
- Ninth place (tie): Levi Munsterteiger — Rippleside 3 (Aitkin)
- Ninth place (tie): Vance Lockwood — Bertha-Hewitt Bears
- Ninth place (tie): Roman Wacker — Pierz Red
- Twelfth place: Natalie Cardini — Sebeka
- Thirteenth place (tie): Tripp Toops — Pierz Black
- Thirteenth place (tie): Luke Parrish — Pillager Maroon
- Thirteenth place (tie): Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold
- Thirteenth place (tie): Logan Henke — Rippleside 4 (Aitkin)
Grade 6 team results
First place: Pierz Black
- Isaac Schmidtbauer
- Brynna Woitalla
- Lucy Seppelt
- Tyler Thesing
- Logan Solinger
Second place: Hawley Maroon
- Riley Edwards
- Jordan Hoekstra
- Charlie Gunkelman
- Hannah Bigger
- Ella Hanson
Third place: Pierz Red
- Eli Loidolt
- Parker Kimman
- Jacob Vang
- Geminiah Algarin
- Blake Virnig
Grade 6 individual results
- First place: Tyler Thesing — Pierz Black
- Second place: Hannah Bigger — Hawley Maroon
- Third place: Jacob Vang — Pierz Red
- Fourth place: Daxton Harne — Pillager Maroon
- Fifth place: Eli Loidolt — Pierz Red
- Sixth place: Isaac Schmidtbauer — Pierz Black
- Seventh place: Charlie Gunkelman — Hawley Maroon
- Eighth place: Jonathan Dahlen — Hawley Gold
- Ninth place: Blake Virnig — Pierz Red
- Tenth place: Riley Edwards — Hawley Maroon
Grade 6 Fact Drill results
- First place (tie): Liam Soberg — Pillager Maroon
- First place (tie): Madison Funk — Sebeka
- Third place: Tyler Thesing — Pierz Black
- Fourth place: Easton Misegades — Henning Hornets
- Fifth place (tie): Parker Kimman — Pierz Red
- Fifth place (tie): Adam Ostrowski — Hawley Gold
- Seventh place (tie): Daxton Harne — Pillager Maroon
- Seventh place (tie): Sam Hoeper — Sebeka
- Ninth place: Maddox Vandermay — Pillager Maroon
- Tenth place: Jakson Mudgett — Pillager Maroon
