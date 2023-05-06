99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Local students take top honors in math competition

Students represented schools in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

Math Masters students at a competition in Staples.
Local students in grades four through six participate in the final Math Masters competitions of the 2022-23 school year in March and April at Sourcewell in Staples.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

STAPLES — Students in fourth through sixth grades representing schools from throughout central Minnesota, including Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties participated in the final Math Masters competitions of the 2022-23 school year on March 9 and April 26 at Sourcewell in Staples, with many local students taking home top honors.

The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and on teams in eight rounds of competition. Students’ academic effort and achievement are recognized in each competition element: fact drill, individual round, and team competition.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Sourcewell Student Academics Coordinator Phillip Olsen said the students participating in both local events demonstrated dedication to the discipline of math and a passion for numbers.

“It was another great season for these students,” Olsen said in a news release. “The intelligence and comradery of each of these teams is something to be admired, and our local schools should be proud of how well they were represented.”

Grade 4 team results

ADVERTISEMENT

First place: Sebeka

  • Samson Tumberg
  • Torsen Lepinski
  • Kaiden Richter
  • Kendall Petersen
  • Abby Whitaker

Second place: Henning Hornets

  • Connor Hagen
  • Xavier Hoelscher
  • Owen Honebrink
  • Jackson Pedersen
  • Sheila Tierney

Third place: New York Mills Eagles White

  • Ezekiel Geiser
  • Kalum Kneisl
  • Jordanna Huwe
  • Ashlynn Blickenstaff
  • Senia Kolijonen

 Grade 4 individual results

  • First place: Samson Tumberg — Sebeka
  • Second place (tie): Jackson Pedersen — Henning Hornets
  • Second place (tie): Ezekiel Geiser — New York Mills Eagles White
  • Fourth place: Kalum Kneisl — New York Mills Eagles White
  • Fifth place: Quinn Athman — Pierz Black
  • Sixth place: Anna Schmidtbauer — Pierz Red
  • Seventh place (tie): Elijah Denny — Parkers Prairie Elementary
  • Seventh place (tie): Braeden Wilczek — Lindbergh 1 (Little Falls)
  • Ninth place (tie): Brody Williams — Pierz Red
  • Ninth place (tie): Owen Honebrink — Henning Hornets
  • Ninth place (tie): Lucy Eason — Hidden Figures Junior (Blackduck)

Grade 5 team results

First place: Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)

  • Owen Perrine
  • Darren Fredrickson
  • Easton Heins
  • Zachary Prethish
  • Zachary Raushel

Second place: Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)

  • Cameron Lovitz
  • Lars Kaercher
  • Braden Gauthier
  • Ryan Inthavong
  • Bennett Peterson

Third place: Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Mya O’Neil
  • Fern Schmidt
  • Emily Smith
  • Sam Porter
  • Justus Anderson

Grade 5 individual results

  • First place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)
  • Second place: Sam Sundberg — Forestview Middle School Pi (Brainerd)
  • Third place: Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Fourth place: Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
  • Fifth place: Teddy Ruley — Royalton Gold
  • Sixth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon
  • Seventh place: Darren Fredrickson — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Eighth place: Anthony Howieson — Bertha-Hewitt Bears
  • Ninth place: Jordan Harris — Little Falls White
  • Tenth place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
  • Eleventh place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Twelfth place: Lars Kaercher — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
  • Thirteenth place: Tripp Toops — Pierz Black
  • Fourteenth place: Brycen Estrada — Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1
  • Fifteenth place: Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold

Grade 5 Fact Drill results

  • First place: Braden Gauthier — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
  • Second place: Beckam Koep — Henning Hornets
  • Third place: Justus Anderson — Forestview Middle School Omega (Brainerd)
  • Fourth place: Ewan Larson — Royalton Maroon
  • Fifth place (tie): Cameron Lovitz — Westwood Wildcats (St. Cloud)
  • Fifth place (tie): Owen Perrine — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Fifth place (tie): Zachary Raushel — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Eighth place: Zachary Prethish — Rippleside 2 (Aitkin)
  • Ninth place (tie): Levi Munsterteiger — Rippleside 3 (Aitkin)
  • Ninth place (tie): Vance Lockwood — Bertha-Hewitt Bears
  • Ninth place (tie): Roman Wacker — Pierz Red
  • Twelfth place: Natalie Cardini — Sebeka
  • Thirteenth place (tie): Tripp Toops — Pierz Black
  • Thirteenth place (tie): Luke Parrish — Pillager Maroon
  • Thirteenth place (tie): Jackson Kasella — Royalton Gold
  • Thirteenth place (tie): Logan Henke — Rippleside 4 (Aitkin)

Grade 6 team results

First place: Pierz Black

  • Isaac Schmidtbauer
  • Brynna Woitalla
  • Lucy Seppelt
  • Tyler Thesing
  • Logan Solinger

Second place: Hawley Maroon

  • Riley Edwards
  • Jordan Hoekstra
  • Charlie Gunkelman
  • Hannah Bigger
  • Ella Hanson

Third place: Pierz Red

  • Eli Loidolt
  • Parker Kimman
  • Jacob Vang
  • Geminiah Algarin
  • Blake Virnig

Grade 6 individual results

  • First place: Tyler Thesing — Pierz Black
  • Second place: Hannah Bigger — Hawley Maroon
  • Third place: Jacob Vang — Pierz Red
  • Fourth place: Daxton Harne — Pillager Maroon
  • Fifth place: Eli Loidolt — Pierz Red
  • Sixth place: Isaac Schmidtbauer — Pierz Black
  • Seventh place: Charlie Gunkelman — Hawley Maroon
  • Eighth place: Jonathan Dahlen — Hawley Gold
  • Ninth place: Blake Virnig — Pierz Red
  • Tenth place: Riley Edwards — Hawley Maroon 

Grade 6 Fact Drill results

ADVERTISEMENT

  • First place (tie): Liam Soberg — Pillager Maroon
  • First place (tie): Madison Funk — Sebeka
  • Third place: Tyler Thesing — Pierz Black
  • Fourth place: Easton Misegades — Henning Hornets
  • Fifth place (tie): Parker Kimman — Pierz Red 
  • Fifth place (tie): Adam Ostrowski — Hawley Gold
  • Seventh place (tie): Daxton Harne — Pillager Maroon
  • Seventh place (tie): Sam Hoeper — Sebeka  
  • Ninth place: Maddox Vandermay — Pillager Maroon
  • Tenth place: Jakson Mudgett — Pillager Maroon
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of May 8-12
May 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faucet.jpg
Local
Free water testing May 13 in Pine River
May 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 6
May 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke