Locally-owned pizzeria offers New York style pizza

BRAINERD — At the intersection of Oak Street and South Seventh Street, New York style pizza has a home.

Both Scott and Angie Badeaux have been in the restaurant industry for years, and when Slice on Oak fell into their laps, they knew they had to take it.

“The previous owner reached out to us specifically and wanted us to have it. So did we,” Scott Badeaux said.

The locally-owned pizzeria also offers cheese bread, wings, fried pickles, hand-breaded chicken tenders, calzones, stromboli, salads and gelato.

Slice on Oak offers gelato (Italian ice cream) in addition to pizza, July 20, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Their pizza has plenty of loyal fans, but some come in just for the gelato.

“I constantly have to clean the glass there because kids put their faces all over,” Scott Badeaux said.

Slice on Oak originally started in 2020. The Badeauxes purchased the restaurant in 2022 and opened Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s very rewarding to have business control in your own hands,” Angie Badeaux said. “You’re making the product, you’re feeding everybody, and it’s very rewarding.”

Scott Badeaux prepares pizza in the restaurant on July 20, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

“I like to make people happy,” Scott Badeaux said. “And a good way to make people happy is with really good pizza.”

Business has been “up, up, up, up, up” during their time as owners, the Badeauxes said, but it doesn’t come easy. Slice on Oak is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Badeauxes are there for all of it — plus time spent opening and closing.

“It’s a lot of work… But we’re doing it together, so it’s not that big a deal,” Scott Badeaux said.

“We get to lean on each other, and help each other,” Angie Badeaux said.

Slice on Oak offers New York style pizza, July 20, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

They employ one regular part-time worker and have another part-timer for when they need some extra hands.

“For the most part, we can handle it ourselves,” Scott Badeaux said. “This is our baby, and we’re running it.”

“When you come here, you’re greeted by us, and we’re making the food,” Angie Badeaux added.

Some of the biggest sellers are the classic pizza, kitchen sink and chicken bacon ranch. Their barbecue chicken pizza benefits from their partnership with Pit Happens Catering, another local business, from which they source the barbecue sauce.

“I’m partial to our elote pizza… just like a Mexican street corn with white sauce, peppers, onion, corn,” Scott Badeaux said.

Slice on Oak's pizza dough is prepped on July 20, 2023. “It starts with that. If you don’t have a good crust, then you’re just dressing something up,” Scott Badeaux said. “For ours, the standout is the crust, and then everything that goes on top of it is also phenomenal.” Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

Before they bought Slice on Oak, Scott Badeaux was working on a pizza dough recipe, just for fun.

“It starts with that. If you don’t have a good crust, then you’re just dressing something up,” Scott Badeaux said. “For ours, the standout is the crust, and then everything that goes on top of it is also phenomenal.”

To get the store’s name out, they have used local radio ads as well as getting coupons out on Cub Foods and other store receipts.

Slice on Oak, shown here on July 20, 2023, has indoor seating and offers single slices of pizza, which have been popular for lunches as owners note anyone who orders one can be in and out in about five minutes. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

In the time that Slice on Oak has been under their ownership, they’ve learned to navigate who is part of the local customer base and who is seasonal, Angie Badeaux said.

“We’re only a year into it, and we’re already seeing significant growth,” Scott Badeaux said. “For the time, it’s just, keep building, pushing away, keep driving … and address issues and opportunities as they come.”

One hit among customers has been “Pour your own!” for beer and wine, Scott Badeaux said. And their single slices go over especially well at lunchtime — anyone who orders one can be in and out in about five minutes.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.