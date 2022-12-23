Locomotive fire prompts train to meet Brainerd firefighters at crossing

BRAINERD — After an electrical system in a BNSF Railway locomotive caught fire Thursday, Dec. 22, Brainerd firefighters met the eastbound train at a crossing to assist.

Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the train crew reported the fire after noticing it at 4:40 p.m., just east of Brainerd. The conductor stopped the train at the next crossing on County Highway 25, east of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport near the intersection with White Pine Drive, temporarily blocking the roadway.

A Brainerd firefighter uses a fire extinguisher on a BNSF Railway locomotive Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Between 18 and 20 Brainerd firefighters responded to the scene in the bitter cold — the temperature was 10 below zero, according to the National Weather Service, and the wind chill made it feel like 31 below. Holmes said they used dry chemical fire extinguishers to dampen the flames, noting this was the preference of the train operators to avoid getting the electrical system wet.

“We just worked with the train conductor and got it out to the best of our ability,” Holmes said. “We had limited access due to the construction of the locomotive itself, but they consulted with their mechanic.”

The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started, although Holmes said he did not believe they were in physical danger.

“From what we could understand, it was like a closed compartment that you literally had to take like a hatch off the top of the train to access it,” Holmes said. “We just didn’t have the means to do that, and they didn’t think that was going to be necessary.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control. Responders cleared at 5:25 p.m. and the train continued on its way.

According to Holmes, Thursday’s fire was the first in a locomotive to which he’d ever responded. He said he did not know what the train was hauling, but it came through the Dakotas. A Dec. 13 video posted to YouTube appears to show the same locomotive, No. 5734, traveling through Wadena hauling coal.

According to BNSF’s website, the company has one of the newest locomotive fleets in the industry.

“A typical BNSF locomotive will travel up to 4.8 million miles in its lifetime — equal to about 20 trips from the earth to the moon,” the website stated.

BNSF locomotives are 73 feet long and 15 feet high, consisting of 210,000 parts and weighing an average of 480,000 pounds, equivalent to 112 large SUVs. The locomotives hold 5,000 gallons of fuel.

