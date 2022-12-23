Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Locomotive fire prompts train to meet Brainerd firefighters at crossing

The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.

Firefighters around a train.
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 22, 2022 08:33 PM
BRAINERD — After an electrical system in a BNSF Railway locomotive caught fire Thursday, Dec. 22, Brainerd firefighters met the eastbound train at a crossing to assist.

Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the train crew reported the fire after noticing it at 4:40 p.m., just east of Brainerd. The conductor stopped the train at the next crossing on County Highway 25, east of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport near the intersection with White Pine Drive, temporarily blocking the roadway.

Firefighter uses fire extinguisher on train.
A Brainerd firefighter uses a fire extinguisher on a BNSF Railway locomotive Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Between 18 and 20 Brainerd firefighters responded to the scene in the bitter cold — the temperature was 10 below zero, according to the National Weather Service, and the wind chill made it feel like 31 below. Holmes said they used dry chemical fire extinguishers to dampen the flames, noting this was the preference of the train operators to avoid getting the electrical system wet.

“We just worked with the train conductor and got it out to the best of our ability,” Holmes said. “We had limited access due to the construction of the locomotive itself, but they consulted with their mechanic.”

The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started, although Holmes said he did not believe they were in physical danger.

“From what we could understand, it was like a closed compartment that you literally had to take like a hatch off the top of the train to access it,” Holmes said. “We just didn’t have the means to do that, and they didn’t think that was going to be necessary.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control. Responders cleared at 5:25 p.m. and the train continued on its way.

According to Holmes, Thursday’s fire was the first in a locomotive to which he’d ever responded. He said he did not know what the train was hauling, but it came through the Dakotas. A Dec. 13 video posted to YouTube appears to show the same locomotive, No. 5734, traveling through Wadena hauling coal.

A pair of firefighters walk along the train. The crossing arm flashes in the foreground.
1/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Firefighter uses fire extinguisher on train.
2/8: A Brainerd firefighter uses a fire extinguisher on a BNSF Railway locomotive Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Fire department vehicles idle in the cold.
3/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Two fire fighters walk along the train.
4/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Closer view of fire fighters with fire extinguishers next to them.
5/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
6/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
7/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.
Firefighters around a train.
8/8: Brainerd firefighters respond to train fire Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, east of the airport on County Highway 25 and White Pine Drive.

According to BNSF’s website, the company has one of the newest locomotive fleets in the industry.

“A typical BNSF locomotive will travel up to 4.8 million miles in its lifetime — equal to about 20 trips from the earth to the moon,” the website stated.

BNSF locomotives are 73 feet long and 15 feet high, consisting of 210,000 parts and weighing an average of 480,000 pounds, equivalent to 112 large SUVs. The locomotives hold 5,000 gallons of fuel.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
